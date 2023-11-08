GMA Network encourages everyone to be each other’s blessing

GMA Network ushers in the holiday spirit with the official launch of its 2023 Christmas Station ID, "Feeling Blessed Ngayong Pasko!"

The message is a simple and beautiful reminder of the season's true essence: loving one another and being a blessing to each other.

Empathy, generosity, and selflessness are at the heart of this year's theme. In the holiday video, beloved Kapuso stars and personalities shine a light on everyday folk -- giving themselves to their families and respective communities in ways big and small.

First seen yesterday (November 5) in “All-Out Sundays,” the Christmas video showcases some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, news, and public affairs led by Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Michael V., Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo, Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, and Jessica Soho.

The video begins with them encouraging everyone to appreciate their blessings and pay it forward with love:

"Mga Kapuso, ang sarap talaga ng feeling kapag Kapaskuhan kasi feel na feel talaga nating lahat kung gaano tayo ka-blessed!

“Bawat isa sa atin, may kakayahang magpasaya ng iba.

“Sa maliit man o malaking paraan, pwede nating i-share ang ating love!"

Though the video features the Network's roster of popular and multi-awarded artists as they hang parols and other Christmas decorations, the spotlight belongs to everyday people.

They include delivery rider Elmer Mallanao, whose hard work led to his daughter's academic success when she graduated cum laude; RM Capillas, who left his BPO career to devote full-time care to his grateful foster father Avelino; pharmacist Arshie Larga who shares his blessings by providing free medicine; Nanay Bernadeta Zamora, whose life was saved thanks to the quick actions of nursing students Angyl Fayth Ababat and Kristianne Joice Noelle Ona; and Michael Kimuell, a hardworking jeepney driver who waives the fare should his passenger find themselves short.

The Kapuso Network also paid tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez by remembering his generosity. He was the biggest donor of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Santa Ana, Manila.

As Christmas approaches, GMA Network encourages everyone to find blessedness and gratitude in their lives.

Blessings abound, especially during the holiday season: children getting their wish; overseas workers flying home to be with their loved ones; and friends making time to catch up and renew their ties.

When blessed to feel such joy, why not share it with others?

To give and to serve is to also feed hope in a world where challenges remain following the last few years. To best move forward, it is important for people to remember how blessed they are and to share this so others may also find happiness.

Thus, in keeping true to the spirit of Christmas, GMA called on Filipinos to be instruments of love and be each other’s blessings.

Prior to the launch of the Kapuso Network's 2023 Christmas Station ID, the network lit up the internet with a teaser from their official online platforms.

The fifteen-second video called on viewers to love and be a blessing to one another. Online comments spanned from speculation on which Kapuso artist would be singing the song to anticipation about the upbeat sound from the bars of the teaser video. "Excited na ako sa pagsasama nila," said one netizen.

Netizens were given a musical treat when the lyric video of the Christmas theme song dropped online on November 3.

“Feeling Blessed Ngayong Pasko” was sung by the network’s singing powerhouse comprised of Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista, Rita Daniela, Hannah Precillas, Garrett Bolden, Jeremiah Tiangco, Anthony Rosaldo, Thea Astley, Jessica Villarubin, John Rex, XOXO, Zephanie, Princess Aliyah, and Julie Anne San Jose.

GMA's Christmas station IDs are an annual tradition for its viewers and the Network. It brings together favorite Kapuso personalities to not only send messages of goodwill for the holidays in the country and wherever else the network is available but also to give their thanks to their loyal and growing number of viewers.

To date, GMA has 106 TV stations nationwide, cementing its commitment to reach millions more Filipinos.

Nevertheless, the Network continues to explore the further possibilities promised by various online platforms to provide accurate, in-depth, and timely information and superior entertainment to Filipinos anywhere in the world, anytime.

Watch GMA Network's 2023 Christmas station ID #FeelingBlessedNgayongPasko on its official YouTube channel @gmanetwork and Facebook page or visit www.gmanetwork.com. (PR)