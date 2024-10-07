GMA Network programs, personalities shine in Asian Academy Creative Awards

GMA Network’s winning streak continues as 14 of its programs and personalities were hailed as National Winners at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).

GMA Integrated News again proved that it is the “News Authority ng Filipino” with “24 Oras: Super Typhoon Carina Southwest Monsoon” winning Best News/Current Affairs Program and “Unang Balita: Ravaged by El Nino” as Best Documentary Series.

As a testament to "Tatak Public Affairs, Tatak World-Class," GMA Public Affairs’ multi-awarded show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: If Looks Could Kill” was named Best Infotainment Program; “Reporter's Notebook: Upuan ni Ipiw” won Best Documentary Program; and “Biyahe ni Drew: Let’s Go to Oriental Mindoro” was awarded Best Lifestyle Program.

"Firefly," a movie produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, added another award to its still-growing list. Screenwriter and GMA Public Affairs Senior Assistant Vice President Anj Atienza received the Best Screenplay award.

More Kapuso entertainment shows and personalities brought pride and honor to the Network.

Kapuso Comedy Genius Michael V was named Best Actor in a Comedy Role for “Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy ang Kuwento,” while the show was recognized as Best Comedy Programme. Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes was awarded Best Entertainment Host for “Family Feud Philippines.”

“The Voice Generations” won Best Adaptation of an Existing Format (Non-Scripted), long-running infotainment program “i-Bilib” was named Best Children’s Programme, and drama anthology “Magpakailanman: Sa Puso’t Isipan: The Cantillana Family Story” was recognized as Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode.

The launch trailer of “Pulang Araw,” meanwhile, was recognized as Best Promo or Trailer.

Completing the list of Kapuso winners is Sparkle artist Kokoy De Santos, who won as Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie “Your Mother’s Son.”

The Asian Academy Creative Awards, regarded as Asia Pacific’s most prestigious award for creative excellence, honors the best of the best from 17 nations representing the region’s content industry. The national winners will represent the Philippines at the Grand Awards and Gala Final in Singapore in December. (PR)