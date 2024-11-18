GMA Network unveils 'Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat'

GMA Network celebrates the Christmas season with its 2024 Christmas Station ID, "Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat."

Launched on Monday, November 11, following "24 Oras," the heartwarming video places gratitude at the center of the holiday celebration -- serving as a timely reminder and tribute to what Paskong Pinoy really is.

Being one with the Filipino, GMA Network wholeheartedly embraces a culture of gratitude as Filipinos come together to celebrate the season with and give thanks to the Lord, family, friends, and loved ones.

Approaching its 75th anniversary next year, the Kapuso Network reflects on its journey with deep appreciation for the unwavering support of Filipino audiences.

GMA Network also aims to express its heartfelt gratitude by continuously giving back. Through GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF)’s Christmas project "Give A Gift: Alay sa Batang Pinoy," donors are encouraged to spread more cheer and hope during the holiday season with donations that will provide children and their families with Noche Buena food packs.

GMA’s 2024 Christmas Station ID gathers its biggest stars and personalities, together with the Network’s executives, led by GMA Network Chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and President and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., showcasing the Kapuso family’s deep bond. “Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat” evokes the joy and warmth of a family reunion, with scenes of Kapuso personalities celebrating, sharing heartfelt moments, and embracing the essence of togetherness.

Making the Christmas Station ID more festive are Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Asia's Multimedia Star Alden Richards, Kapuso Comedy Genius Michael V., Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado, Kapuso Total Heartthrob Rayver Cruz, Box Office Queen Bea Alonzo, Primetime Goddess Carla Abellana, First Lady of Primetime Sanya Lopez, and Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco.

Also joining them are some of the country’s most awarded broadcast journalists – Jessica Soho, Arnold Clavio, Vicky Morales, Howie Severino, and Mel Tiangco, together with other personalities from GMA Integrated News and GMA Public Affairs.

Other artists taking part in the celebration include Global Endorser Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista, Richard Yap, Michelle Dee, Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro, Rabiya Mateo, Elle Villanueva, Derrick Monasterio, Megan Young, Mikael Daez, Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, SB19’s Pablo and Stell, Billy Crawford, Rocco Nacino, Katrina Halili, and Kim Atienza, among many more. Helping to spread the spirit of gratitude further are other Network officers and employees, plus members of the Kapuso Brigade.

“Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat” was performed by Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and the powerhouse roster of Kapuso singers comprised of Aicelle Santos, Rita Daniela, Jessica Villarubin, Hannah Precillas, Mariane Osabel, Garrett Bolden, Anthony Rosaldo, Thea Astley, John Rex, and Cloud 7.

Lyrics were written by Christine Autor, Natasha L. Correos, Joe-Edrei Cruz, Ann Margaret Figueroa, Lorraine Intes, and Samantha Toloza, with composition and arrangement by Natasha L. Correos, Joe-Edrei Cruz, and Ann Margaret Figueroa. (PR)