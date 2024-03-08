GMA Network's murder mystery series ‘Royal Blood’ comes to Netflix

TURNING up the heat on Netflix this March is the murder mystery drama "Royal Blood."

The GMA Network series stars Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes, who makes his highly-anticipated return to the small screen. Far from the typical rags-to-riches story, the plot-driven drama is high on intrigue, tension, and excitement.

"Royal Blood'' follows the story of Napoy (Dingdong). the illegitimate son of a business tycoon who struggles to make ends meet as a motorcycle rider for himself and his daughter. Despite financial hardships, Napoleon manages to provide for his daughter with the support of his friends and neighbors.