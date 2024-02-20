GMA wins major honors at the 2024 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards

Winning for the seventh time as Regional TV Network of the Year was GMA’s regional arm — GMA Regional TV.

The Network’s flagship AM radio station DZBB Super Radyo 594 was once again chosen as the AM Radio Station of the Year.

GMA Integrated News’ award-winning and top-rating flagship newscast 24 Oras was named Best TV News Program.

Receiving the award for Female News Anchor of the Year and Male News Anchor of the Year were Vicky Morales for “24 Oras” and Atom Araullo for “State of the Nation,” respectively.

GMA Public Affairs’ multi-platform leader and multi-awarded show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS)” took home another Best News Magazine Program Award.

The country’s longest-running morning show, “Unang Hirit,” was also named the Best Morning Show.

Winning the Best Documentary TV Show Award was the highly acclaimed public affairs show “Reporter’s Notebook.”

Recognized as the Best Public Service Program Host Award was veteran journalist Emil Sumangil for “Resibo: Walang Lusot ang May Atraso.”

Proving excellence in producing superior entertainment, GMA Entertainment Group took home various recognitions.

“Royal Blood,” the biggest murder mystery on primetime TV, triumphed as the Best Primetime Drama Series.

Top-rating game show Family Feud, hosted by Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes, won as Best Game Show.

Pepito Manaloto was once again awarded the Best Comedy Program.

Meanwhile, proving their exceptional talents and skills in the field of entertainment were Kapuso personalities Rhian Ramos, who won the Best Primetime Actress Award for “Royal Blood;” Pokwang, who was the recipient of the Best Variety Show Host Award for “TiktoClock;" and Ashley Ortega, who was conferred the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award for “Hearts on Ice.”

GMA Synergy sportscaster and 24 Oras Game Changer segment host Martin Javier was also chosen by the award-giving body as the Best TV Sports Program Host.

Rounding off the Kapuso Network’s awards was another set of accolades for GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs’ film, “Firefly.” Zig Dulay won the Director of the Year Award, while Euwenn Mikael was named the Child Star of the Year.

Established in 2015, the Platinum Stallion National Media Awards by the Trinity University of Asia recognizes individuals and institutions for their contributions to the industry that inspire the Trinitarian community.