Grand celebrations await this Grannies Day with SM Supermalls

GRANNIES can definitely still party, and SM Supermalls is making sure Grannies Day is something you and your beloved grandparents will enjoy. Bring your Lolos and Lolas, Inays and Itays, Mamas and Papas to celebrate Grannies Day with SM!

From September 1 to 8, 2024, SM Supermalls around the country will be hosting a variety of fun activities and events for our dear grandparents, and their apos, too!

Looking for something special, local, or handmade to surprise your Grannies with? Visit GRANNY’S BAZAAR at your fave SM malls and support Grannie MSMEs by patronizing their heirloom recipes and produce!

Do you have a groovy Grannie that loves to sing and dance to classic hits? They’ll surely have a blast at SM’s GROOVY GRANNIES event! Dancing Grannies can showcase their best moves at the G! GRANNY! ballroom and disco weekend, while Grannies who can belt and croon will enjoy singing to their favorite songs with GRANNY’S VIBE. Bonus points because apo can duet with them too!

Make Grannies Day a family affair—the bigger the family, the bigger your chance of winning GRANNY’S APO! Grannies who show up with the most grandchildren can win as much as P20,000 SM shopping money, perfect for the Grannies who show their love by giving gifts to their precious grandkids.

Walk, walk, fashion, Grannie! Celebrate your most stylish Grannies by twinning with them! Show off GRANNY TWINNING OOTDs with their grandchildren during Grannies Day weekend for a chance to win special prizes and be featured across SM Supermalls’ platforms. Don’t forget to take a GRANNY SNAPSHOT at the dedicated photo booth!

And of course, we can’t forget to thank God for the gift of our grandparents! A special GRAND THANKSGIVING Mass will be held for Grannies as they celebrate Grannies Day at their nearest SM mall.

Finally, make your Grannies Day experience at SM last forever by posting photos, videos and more on your social media accounts and use the hashtag #HappyGranniesDayAtSM!

Celebrate our Grannies and make each moment with them count at SM Supermalls! Finally, make your Grannies Day experience at SM last forever by posting photos, videos and more on your social media accounts and use the hashtag #HappyGranniesDayAtSM!