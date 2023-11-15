Hamersons Hotel to open in Cagayan de Oro in 2024

A 10-STORY business hotel will soon start its operation in Cagayan de Oro City in the first quarter of 2024.
The Hamersons Hotel, a family-owned business founded by Harry Guantero, is located on Pabayo-Tomas Saco Streets.
On Monday, November 13, 2023, the hotel owners met with Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy to discuss the upcoming opening of the Hamersons Hotel.
The business hotel will have 75 rooms designed with modern contemporary architecture, and is equipped with its own restaurant, function rooms, conference room, gym, bar, and parking area.
Hamersons Hotel has an existing branch in 0337 Don Mariano Cui St., Capitol Site, Cebu City, which opened in 2015. It boasted of comfort with their contemporary furnishings, as well as their brand of exceptional service in the hospitality industry.