Hamersons Hotel to open in Cagayan de Oro in 2024

A 10-STORY business hotel will soon start its operation in Cagayan de Oro City in the first quarter of 2024.

The Hamersons Hotel, a family-owned business founded by Harry Guantero, is located on Pabayo-Tomas Saco Streets.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, the hotel owners met with Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy to discuss the upcoming opening of the Hamersons Hotel.