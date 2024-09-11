High-value drug suspect arrested, P102,000 shabu seized in Oro

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HIV) suspect and seized P102,000 worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Bugo, Cagayan de Oro City on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-10 and the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office apprehended a certain Edgar, 54, resident of Zone 6, Balite in the said barangay.

According to the police, the suspect took over the operations of his brother, who was arrested in June 2024 for illegal drug activities. Both brothers share the same source of illegal drugs, they added.

Confiscated from Edgar were 15 grams of suspected shabu, a pouch, a mobile phone, and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

The suspect faces charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"This operation is a testament to our continued effort to ensure the safety and security of our people in Northern Mindanao. PRO-10 remains committed to rid our communities of illegal drugs," Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10), said as he commended the successful operation.

Layug also urged the public to continue supporting the efforts of the police to attain a drug-free community. (SunStar Philippines)