High-value suspect nabbed, P476K 'shabu' seized in Gingoog City

POLICEMEN have arrested a high-value individual and seized P476,000 worth of illegal drugs in a search warrant operation on November 10, 2023 in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

Personnel from Gingoog City Police Station, together with the Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office, executed a search warrant against the suspect in Barangay 25.

The authorities confiscated some 70 grams of suspected shabu packed in 22 different sizes of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P476,000.

According to the police report, the arrested suspect was on parole, having previously faced arrest in 2013 for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is currently under the custodial facility for proper disposition.

"This successful operation is a manifestation of the dedication and efficiency of our police in the region. The successful execution of the search warrant and the subsequent arrest of the suspect reflect the unwavering commitment of PRO-10’s personnel to combat illegal drugs in the region," PRO-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) Acting Regional Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr. said.