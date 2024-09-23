High value target nabbed P1.5M 'shabu' seized in Camiguin

A WOMAN who was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Northern Mindanao's (PDEA 10) high-value target list was arrested on September 18, 2024 in Barangay Cabuan, Guinsiliban town, Camiguin.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of PDEA Camiguin Provincial Office, together with PDEA Caraga -regional Special Enforcement Team, Guinsiliban Municipal Police Station, and Camiguin Provincial Intelligence Unit, which resulted in the arrest of a certain "Ruby," 40, a resident of Barangay Sangay, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

According to the authorities, Ruby is not a native of Camiguin but was operating from outside the province.

Confiscated from the drug suspect were 225 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,530,000.

Ruby was brought to the Guinsiliban Municipal Police Station for documentation and was turned over to the PDEA for proper disposition. (SunStar Philippines)