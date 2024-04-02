Holy Week in Northern Mindanao generally peaceful

THE observance of this year's Holy Week was "generally peaceful" in Northern Mindanao, the top police official in the region said.

"Despite the minor incidents recorded throughout the region, masasabi pa rin po natin na generally peaceful po ang ating pag-observe ng Holy Week," Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., police regional director, said.

As of March 31, 2024, the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Northern Mindanao has recorded four incidents related to the observance of Holy Week. The said incidents were the fire incident of a church in Ozamiz City; road crash incidents in Gitagum, Misamis Oriental and Calamba, Misamis Occidental; and a robbery incident in Manticao, Misamis Oriental.

No drowning incidents were recorded in the region, unlike last year.

Layug said the peaceful observance of the Holy Week can be attributed to the protective measures and extensive deployment of police forces to places of convergence, major thoroughfares, and tourist destinations.

"While the observance of the Holy Week already concluded, our proactive measures will continue as we anticipate the Summer Vacation from April 1 to May 31, 2024. During this period, various events such as Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, and fiestas will be observed," Layug said.

The police regional director also expressed his gratitude to all the men and women of PRO-Northern Mindanao for keeping the region safe during the Holy Week. (Jo Ann Saplad/SunStar Philippines)