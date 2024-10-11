Cagayan De Oro

HVI, 3 suspects yield over P500,000 shabu, firearms in Bukidnon

ILLEGAL drugs weighing 82.6 grams and costing P561,680 and four firearms were confiscated from a regional-level high-value individual (HVI) and three suspects during a buy-bust in Purok 6, Barangay Tuguya in Valencia City, Bukidnon on October 7, 2024.

The authorities identified the HVI as a certain Bulldog, 36, a farmer from Purok 6, Barangay Tugaya, this city. The three other suspects are "Dokoy," 33, from Barangay Guinoyoran; "Minoy," 33, from Barangay Tugaya; and "Cha-Cha," 28, from Barangay Poblacion.

The police said the primary target of the operation was Bulldog, who had previously evaded arrest during prior attempts involving search warrants and buy-bust operations.

According to the Valencia City Police Station, the buy-bust operation conducted on October 7 resulted in an armed encounter, with no casualties reported.

Recovered from suspects were 35 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing substance believed to be shabu, a .45 cal Colt MK IV, a .45 cal Colt Government Model, a .38 caliber pistol loaded with two live cartridges, and a homemade shotgun.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated items are in the custody of Valencia City Police Station for proper disposition. (Jo Ann Sablad)

