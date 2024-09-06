HVI arrested, marijuana plants uprooted in Bukidnon

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and uprooted fully-grown marijuana plants in Sitio Magsal, Barangay Guinoyuran in Valencia City, Bukidnon on September 4, 2024.

In a report released by the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10), the Bukidnon Provincial Drug Enforcement and Valencia City Police Station apprehended a certain "Toto," a 40-year-old farmer and resident in Sitio Magsal, who was identified as the owner and cultivator of the marijuana plants.

Confiscated during the operation were 69 hills of fully grown marijuana, each measuring around six feet in height, and 150 pieces of marijuana seedlings/bagging. These items have a total market value of P43,800.

The uprooted marijuana plants were burned.

At present, Toto is under the custody of Valencia City Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of PRO-10, assured the public of their safety and security through intensified operations to eradicate illegal drugs.

“Let us not allow anyone to cultivate such illegal plants that threaten the well-being of our communities. PRO 10 will continue to intensify its operations against all forms of illegal drug activities to ensure the safety and security of our people,” Layug said. (SunStar Philippines)