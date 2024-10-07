HVI yields P739,000 'shabu' in Kalilangan, Bukidnon

ILLEGAL drugs weighing 108.7 grams and costing P739,160 were confiscated from a high-value individual during a buy-bust in Purok 4, Barangay Kinura in Kalilangan town, Bukidnon on October 4, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Jr. Pador, a 52-year-old resident of Purok 2, Libertad in Quezon town, Bukidnon.

According to Kalilangan Municipal Police Station, the suspect had been previously apprehended twice - first in 2009 for violating the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act of 2004, and in 2012 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The police said Jr. Pador got his illegal drugs sourced from Lanao del Sur and distributed in Kalilangan, Bukidnon and its adjacent municipalities.

Apart from the illegal drugs, also confiscated from the suspect were a mobile phone, a backpack, a transparent cellophane, a motorcycle, and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

Jr. Pador is now under the custody of Kalilangan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Philippines)