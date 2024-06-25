ICT Month: DICT launches 23 free Wi-Fi hotspots in Gingoog

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched 23 free wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) hotspots in 15 strategic locations in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental on Monday, June 24, 2024.

During the launch, DICT-Northern Mindanao (Region 10) director Sittie Rahma Alawi said activating free Wi-Fi in public places forms part of June’s celebration of ICT month and the agency's Free Wi-Fi For All program.

"More than the points of connectivity, it is a gateway to education, health care services, economic opportunities, and a platform for connection and communication," she said.

Alawi said the free Wi-Fi program is a nationwide effort to provide public information to communities and tools to navigate and overcome challenges.

As of this month, DICT-10 connected 611 free Wi-Fi hotspots to 354 locations in Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Gingoog City Mayor Erick Cañosa said the city will construct the PHP7.5 million Digital Transformation Center in collaboration with the Misamis Oriental provincial government.

"Having connectivity in public places is very important, especially in times of emergency," he said.

Cañosa further said modern ICT facilities are a step closer to the local government's vision of becoming a globally competitive city. (PNA)