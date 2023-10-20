Iligan 3rd 'most improved highly urbanized cities'

ILIGAN City was the third most highly urbanized city for 2023, according to the Department of Trade and Industry’s National Competitiveness Index.

Under the 2023 Most Improved Rankings under the highly urbanized cities category, Cebu grabbed the top 1 rank, followed by Butuan at top 2.

Iligan also landed on the 26th spot from 33rd in 2022 based on the sum of their scores on the four pillars of the National Competitive Index.

According to Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao, the said jump to the 26 spot can be attributed to their dedication and strategic promotional initiatives.

"This indicates a big change in our management of local government, a tribute and testament to the hard work and dedication of our public servants, community leaders, and every Iliganon who has contributed to our progress," Siao said.

"It is also a reminder of our belief in growth, innovation, and excellence," he added.