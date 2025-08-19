Iligan City first in NorMin to ban gambling in gov't offices

THE Iligan City government on Monday, August 18, 2025, issued an Executive Order (EO) banning government workers from participating in gambling activities, making it the first city in the Northern Mindanao Region to officially do so.

Mayor Frederick Siao issued EO 95-2025, which prohibits city government employees from engaging in all forms of gambling, including online platforms.

"All department heads and officers in charge are hereby mandated to ensure the strict implementation and continuous monitoring of this order," Siao said in his directive.

He warned of both administrative and criminal penalties for those found in violation of the EO.

The directive was based on a new memorandum from the Department of the Interior and Local Government that prohibits government workers and officials from betting on online gambling applications.

Siao also cited Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees in the Philippines, as a legal basis for the order. (PNA)