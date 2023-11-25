Iligan locks down radio station, 13 firms for operating sans permits

THE Iligan City government on Friday closed 14 business establishments, including a radio station, for allegedly operating without business permits.

Dr. Darwin Manugbag, the city administrator, led the closure of the businesses following the issuance of a final notice by the City Legal Office on Aug. 17.

City Legal Officer Roberto Padilla gave the erring business 15 days to comply with the local revenue code.

However, the 14 business firms failed to follow the requirements despite the generous extension, Manugbag said.

One of the businesses involved was Radyo Bandera Iligan.

According to Milagros Mahinay, focal person of the city's Business Permits and Licenses Office, the radio station was denied a business permit because it failed to comply with a certificate of franchise registration from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Lawyer Dexter Rey Sumaoy, representing Radyo Bandera, countered that it was better for the local government to file appropriate charges "so we can answer them and let the court decide."

Sumaoy, a former city administrator, admitted that its permit was not signed by the local government because of "some issues."

Meanwhile, NTC-10 Director Teodoro Buenavista Jr. said the franchise of Radyo Bandera "has recently lapsed, and all assigned frequencies were recalled."

"The number of stations in the country that are under Bandera (of Fairewaves Broadcasting Network) are affected due to expired franchises. The expired franchise has prompted NTC to recall all the frequencies assigned to Bandera," Buenavista said in a separate interview.

He said the radio station owners may operate again by applying for a franchise at the House of Representatives. (PNA)