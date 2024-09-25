Iya Villania-Arellano renews ties with GMA Network

VERSATILE actress and highly talented host Iya Villania-Arellano affirms her loyalty to GMA Network as she renews her contract on September 24, 2024.

Present during the contract signing were Senior Vice President and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso and Iya’s talent manager Boy Abunda. Representing Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable was Vice President for Musical Variety & Specials for the Entertainment Group Gigi Santiago-Lara.

A Kapuso for a decade and counting, Iya consistently showcases professionalism and proficiency in the projects being given to her. She continues to deliver the latest entertainment news to viewers via Chika Minute of GMA Integrated News’ flagship newscast “24 Oras.”

Iya humbly expressed that she is immensely grateful for the countless opportunities given to her by GMA, “I really want to thank GMA for the honor because it really is a blessing to be able to do not just what I love to do, but to be able to do it while being a mother, while being pregnant. Not everyone is given the same opportunity, and I know that it’s really just how God has been working in my life.”

“I really hope and pray that I can continue to bring joy and inspiration to the people around me, and be a blessing even in simple ways. The honor is mine that I am still a Kapuso,” she added.

Amoroso highlighted that Iya is a true asset of the Network, especially to GMA Integrated News, “I am immensely proud to have Iya in our stable of segment hosts in 24 Oras. Her talent and creativity in presenting showbiz news stamped with her style, knows no bounds, and her GMA Integrated News family is fortunate to witness her journey. Congratulations on your contract renewal, Iya! It’s a joy to watch you grow as you not only present entertainment news, but also bring authenticity to the forefront!"

Abunda, meanwhile, expressed how proud he is to be able to manage such an inspirational woman who is looked up to by many, “I’m proud of you. I wish you the best. Just keep going, keep moving. Just keep searching and keep getting better – not just as a newscaster, but as a woman, as a mother. You just make me proud.”

Joining Iya to celebrate her contract renewal were GMA Integrated News Consultant Grace Dela Peña-Reyes; Vice President and Deputy Head for News Programs and Specials Michelle Seva; SAVP for News Programs and Specials John Ray Arrabe; AVP for News Cluster 1 Tonio Magsumbol; Corporate Communications Assistant Vice President Jojo Aquio; 24 Oras Senior Program Manager Jeconiah Placio; and 24 Oras Program Manager Marielle Ventura.

In her 10 years with GMA, Iya took on remarkable roles in some of the well-loved Kapuso series. She also has extensive experience in hosting various programs, including “Taste Buddies,” “Lip Sync Battle Philippines,” “People vs. The Stars,” and “Mars Pa More,” to name a few.

As she remains a loyal Kapuso, Iya is definitely ready to bring more to the table and shine even brighter as one of GMA Network’s most prized gems. (PR)