A CURATED selection of Japanese films are made available to Kagay-anon moviegoers as the Japan Foundation Manila, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, brings 11 titles to SM CDO Downtown Cinema from November 20 to 29, 2026.

The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) opens with the theme: "Shared Treasure. Shared Stories."

The 2026 edition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Japan Foundation, Manila.

The festival also aims to strengthen cultural exchange and deepen ties between Filipino and Japanese audiences through cinema.