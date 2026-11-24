A CURATED selection of Japanese films are made available to Kagay-anon moviegoers as the Japan Foundation Manila, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, brings 11 titles to SM CDO Downtown Cinema from November 20 to 29, 2026.
The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) opens with the theme: "Shared Treasure. Shared Stories."
The 2026 edition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Japan Foundation, Manila.
The festival also aims to strengthen cultural exchange and deepen ties between Filipino and Japanese audiences through cinema.
The JFF showcased a range of Japanese films from various genres that are sure to cater to different tastes. Among the 11 titles features in the festival are “Kokuho,” directed by Lee Sang-il; Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood”; Studio Ghibli’s “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”; “Under Ninja,” starring Kento Yamazaki; and Yoji Yamada’s “Tokyo Taxi.”
The following is the full lineup of Japanese movies available for free at SM CDO Downtown Cinema 3:
- KOKUHO
- Hula Girls
- Throne of Blood
- Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
- Tokyo Taxi
- Under Ninja
- Kono Basho
- Renoir
- Blue Boy Trial
- The Girl Who Sees
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Admission is free for all screenings. Guests can simply visit Cinema 3 at SM CDO Downtown and queue before each screening of their chosen movie. Sears will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The JFF 2026 is supported by the Embassy of Japan, SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, JTI Philippines, Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, the Japan Film Commission and the Film Development Council of the Philippines. (Jo Ann Sablad)