Jollibee Group to employ elderly, PWDs in Cagayan de Oro

FAST food chains under Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) will soon provide temporary employment to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cagayan de Oro City.

This, after the City Council approved an ordinance authorizing Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy to enter into and sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with JFC to temporarily employ qualified elderly and PWDs in the city.

According to the City Council, for elderly or senior citizens to become eligible, they must be at least 60 years old at the time of application; pass physical, medical and laboratory examinations; and be certified fit to work by the City Health Office.

For PWDs, priority is given to individuals who are deaf and mute with the potential for future inclusion of other disabilities.

Under MOA, the Public Employment Services Office (Peso) in Cagayan de Oro will accommodate all applications, conduct initial interviews and profiling, and prepare recommendation letters for examination.

Peso will also provide training facilities for qualified applicants prior to deployment and cover expenses related to training programs for these applicants.

The City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) and the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs, for their part, will be responsible for program information dissemination to prospective elderly and PWD applicants.

They will also conduct debriefing sessions for applicants who do not qualify, and provide trainers to assist and instruct qualified applicants before deployment.

The JFC, on the other hand, will hire a minimum number of qualified applicants in roles suited to them within their branches.

The corporation will also handle the receipt of documentary requirements, conduct interviews, orientations, training and basic examinations, and integrate qualified applicants into their workforce. (Jo Ann Sablad)