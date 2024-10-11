“Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” airs on GMA Network on October 11

ASIA's Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and P-Pop Kings SB19’s very own Stell are ready to take music lovers on an ultimate sound trip on national television as their two-day sold-out concert dubbed “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” airs on GMA Network Friday, October 11 at 9:30 p.m.

“Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig,” held last July 27 and 28 at the New Frontier Theater, showcased the undeniable talents of two of this generation’s greatest artists, drawing thousands of fans and OPM lovers to a jam-packed venue.

As their concert airs on television, Julie and Stell invite Kapuso viewers to join them in their journey – from their childhood crushes and first heartbreaks, to the highs and lows of life – all while celebrating OPM. In addition is a solo performance of the multi-talented artist, SB19's Pablo.

“As always, we hear your clamor. Those who missed the concert and those who still cannot get over it will be able to watch “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” on national television as it airs on GMA Network this October 11. This collab concert, made possible by GMA Synergy, GMA Entertainment Group, and 1Z Entertainment, is an event that Filipinos from various parts of the country and even abroad would not want to miss. So, get ready to sing along and enjoy your Friday night as we bring to you the concert everyone raved about,” says Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

“The real success of the concert was seeing the audience go on a journey with Julie and Stell. We all traveled back in time as Julie and Stell shared pivotal moments in life and in love. We all poured our hearts out as we sang along to the OPM hits that became our theme songs. We just wanted everyone to truly enjoy, and yes, tumagos ang mga kanta at mga kuwento. The positive feedback was truly overwhelming. And we hope that with the TV airing of the concert, we all get to experience that magic one more time,” shares Consultant for GMA Entertainment Group, Darling de Jesus-Bodegon.

“We are very happy that “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” was a real hit with the audiences. Through the TV airing of the concert on GMA Network, we are allowing more audiences to witness the exceptional performances of Stell and Julie in their two-day concert. OPM fans and music lovers should definitely not miss this TV airing. Mabuhay ang OPM!,” expresses 1Z Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Julian De Dios.

Directed by multi-awarded concert director Paolo Valenciano, “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” was made possible through the collaboration of GMA Synergy, GMA Entertainment Group, and 1Z Entertainment.

Prepare to sing and dance your hearts out on the popular Pinoy hits from then and now in “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” airing on GMA Network this October 11 at 9:30 p.m. (PR)