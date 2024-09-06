Kagay-anon cop among 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos

A FEMALE cop from Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo) was recognized among the ten Outstanding Filipinos for Exemplary Service by the Metrobank Foundation during its Conferment Ceremony held on September 4, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Manila as part of Metrobank's 62nd anniversary celebration.

Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa Jovita, the Monitoring and Evaluation Police Non-Commissioned Officer of the City Police Strategy Management Unit of Cocpo, was among the Outstanding Filipino Police Officers, honored for her excellence in police community relations.

Jovita, who has been working as a cop for 12 years, implemented the "Gatas Mo Kinabuhi Ko" program in Cagayan de Oro. This program allows mothers who are unable to breastfeed to obtain milk from healthy, lactating women.

She also developed the "Safe Swim Program," which trains at-risk children in swimming and educated them about water safety; and the "Together We Can" program, which aimed at educating the youth against substance abuse and bullying.

Apart from Jovita, the other awardees of the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan G. Bernardino, Chief of Police at Tacurong City Police Station, Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat; and Police Major Mark Ronan B. Balmaceda, Deputy Force Commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion at the National Capital Region Police Office in Taguig City. These officers have shown exemplary leadership and a deep commitment to maintaining peace and order, often going above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect their communities.

Each of the awardees received P1 million (net of tax), a golden medallion, and the iconic "The Flame" trophy.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, hailed as the most prestigious career-service award in the Philippines, annually recognizes exemplary individuals from the academe, the military, and the police sectors who have significantly made an impact in their communities and the nation.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Teachers are Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Master Teacher II at Maasin Learning Center in Zamboanga City; Franco Rino C. Apoyon, Head Teacher II at Kabasalan National High School in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, Ph.D., Professor 9 at the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna; and Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, Ph.D., Professor at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are Captain Salvador M. Sambalilo PN (GSC), Assistant Chief of Fleet Staff for Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System, F6 at the Headquarters Philippine Fleet of the Philippine Navy in Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales; Major Ron JR T. Villarosa (INF) PA, Chief of the Civil Affairs Division at the Civil-Military Operations Research Center, Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army in Taguig City; and Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN(M), Public Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 of the Philippine Navy in San Vicente, Palawan.

This year’s awardees join the distinguished ranks of 715 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos recognized since the program’s inception in 1985. (SunStar Philippines)