Biggest anime and toy event in Oro levels up

ANIME and superhero fans, toy collectors and cosplay enthusiasts will be having a blast this October 20 to 22 as the CDO Toy Show this year will carry the theme "The Next Level," which will showcase a bigger and better anime and toy event.

To be held at the Atrium of Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City, producer Kristoffer Jan Liao of CDO Toyzone said the anime and toy convention will be more exciting this year compared to last year, with more activities.

According to Liao, around 100 exhibitors will be participating this year, some of whom were from Manila, Davao, Iloilo and other areas outside Cagayan de Oro.

"We are levelling up. Aside na bago na yung venue natin, mas madami na ang mga displays, from different lugar," Liao said.

Apart from the annual Cosplay Competition, which will be participated by over 200 cosplayers from Cagayan de Oro, Manila, Cebu, Davao and Iligan, the three-day event will also feature gundam building activities, toy painting contest, and national tournament of card games.

Anime and toy enthusiasts Swifties will also enjoy the event as CDO Toy Show will be having a Taylor Swift The Eras listening party on October 21, featuring a live on-stage performance from Taylor Switch.

On the same day, Cagayan de Oro Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Krenz Banzon Sabanal, will bring the audience to the worlds of Genshin Impact and Avengers through their world class music.

"Expect CDO Toy Show pa rin na same pero mas pinalaki, mas maraming papremyo," Liao said.

The CDO Toy Show will be held during mall hours. Registration for the cosplay competition is free and the entrance fee costs P50.