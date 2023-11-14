Hotel and resort adventures with Oro content creators

IN A bid to promote the hotels and resorts in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, a content creators group composed of locally known vloggers and bloggers conducted a week-long Hotel and Resort Crawl, from November 4 to 12, 2023.
The group, called CDO Content Creators Club, is a blogger organization that consists of select active, legit, and well-known content creators in Cagayan de Oro. These include The Explorer's Channel, DaBros, CDODev.Com, Master Popi, Juanderful Kagayan, Cagayan de Oro Today, Laag Ta Siszt, Julius Anthony The Brand Explorer, Cdonskie, Northern Mindanao ETC, and Katawa CDO Doodzkie.
"Our collective efforts aim to attract tourists and potential clients to experience the unparalleled hospitality and beauty of the establishment, as well as contribute to the overall growth of tourism within the province," KC Curay, one of the people behind The Explorer's Channel and the president of the CDO Content Creators Club, said.
In a span of seven days, the group visited nine hotels and resorts in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, namely: Limketkai Luxe Hotel, Amaya View, Our Story Boutique Hotel, Chamen Resort, 1001 Nights Boutique Inn, 1A Express Hotel CDO, Seven Seas Waterpark, and Chali Beach Resort and Conference Center.
They even went as far as Bukidnon to experience the extreme activities in Dahilayan Adventure Park.
"This [event] could be helpful to the tourism sector of CDO and MisOr since our blogger platforms have different audiences, which means we are able to expand the reach in terms of promoting the different hotels and resorts in our area, thus attracting new markets from other places," Curay said.
She further said that the Hotel & Resort Crawl can also attract more tourists and investors to visit Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, which will aid in boosting the province and city's economy.
"In the long run, [it can] create a ripple effect in the business sector and the creation of more jobs. It also helps show people from other places that our province is safe, which corrects misconceptions about Mindanao as a whole," Curay added.
Asked if there will be another event of the same kind in the future, Curay responded positively, saying that an improved or evolved version of the crawl might happen involving another industry.