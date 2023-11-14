Hotel and resort adventures with Oro content creators

They even went as far as Bukidnon to experience the extreme activities in Dahilayan Adventure Park.

"This [event] could be helpful to the tourism sector of CDO and MisOr since our blogger platforms have different audiences, which means we are able to expand the reach in terms of promoting the different hotels and resorts in our area, thus attracting new markets from other places," Curay said.

She further said that the Hotel & Resort Crawl can also attract more tourists and investors to visit Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, which will aid in boosting the province and city's economy.

"In the long run, [it can] create a ripple effect in the business sector and the creation of more jobs. It also helps show people from other places that our province is safe, which corrects misconceptions about Mindanao as a whole," Curay added.

Asked if there will be another event of the same kind in the future, Curay responded positively, saying that an improved or evolved version of the crawl might happen involving another industry.