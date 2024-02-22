2 arrested, P1.4M shabu seized in Oro anti-drug operations

TWO drug suspects were arrested in a separate anti-drug operation that led to the confiscation of P1.4 million worth of suspected shabu in Cagayan de Oro.

Personnel from the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo), through a search warrant, apprehended a drug suspect, who was third on the PNP-PDEA watch list, on Upper St. Ignatius in Barangay Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City on February 20, 2024.

Authorities confiscated around 100 grams of shabu valued at P680,000.

On February 21, 2024, a buy-bust operation was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit at Zone 9, Barangay Canitoan, Cagayan de Oro City, which resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old male high-value individual.

Confiscated during the operation were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing around 110 grams valued at P748,000.

According to the authorities, the drug suspect had a history of multiple drug-related arrests and was recently released in January 2024.

Police Regional Office Regional Director PBGen. Ricardo Layug Jr. commended the police involved in the successful operation against the arrested individuals.

"I want to reiterate that PRO-10 (Northern Mindanao) will continue to relentlessly pursue those who threaten the peace and security of our region. We have been constantly demonstrating professionalism in our job and commitment to ending the proliferation of illegal drugs in our community," Layug said.

"Let us help one another in making our community a safer place to live, work, and do business," he added.