7 NPA rebels surrender in Caraga

SEVEN New People's Army (NPA) rebels have surrendered to the authorities through separate joint intelligence operations in Caraga, the military reported.

According to the 4th Infantry Division (4ID), four rebels surrendered on July 7, 2024 in Purok 1, Barangay Magroyong in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur. They were identified as Sharon Rose Josol, a squad medic; Janny Mira Macabacia, a squad leader; Jerry Campos, a squad leader; and Vanilyn Ohao Alaman, a medic.

Josol and Macabacia are members of Squad 2, Platoon 1 of the Sub Regional Sentro De Gravidad (SRSDG) Westland of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC); while Campos and Alaman are from the Dismantled Guerilla Front 21, NEMRC.

The four rebels also surrendered two AK47 rifles.

In a separate operation on July 6, three NPA rebels surrendered to the 29th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Del Pilar, Cabadbaran City. They were identified as Michael Luca, his wife Angelica Curob, and Junreel Undayay. The three of them are members of the SRSDG Westland of Sub-Regional Committee Westland, NEMRC.

The abovementioned rebels yielded a Springfield Cal. 30mm Sniper rifle and a caliber 9mm Ingram sub-machine gun.

Brigadier General Arsenio Sadural, commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade, said that the rebels' surrender was the result of the encounter on July 5, 2024, between the troops of the 30th Infantry Brigade and 29IB against around six rebels in Barangay Hinimbangan, Kitcharao in Agusan del Norte.

"We have been conducting joint operations between and among different units under my brigade to pursue and track down the remaining CTG members in the different parts of our area of operations," Sadural said.

Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 4ID commander, in his statement, lauded the joint intelligence operations of the units under the 901IB and 401IB for efficiently negotiating and reaching out to the remaining CTG members to surrender and choose the path of peace.

"These successes are the result of the concerted efforts of our ground troops with the firm support of local communities, and the collaborative initiatives under the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC). These combined efforts are aimed at defeating the CTG decisively and laying the foundation for sustained peace and development across Northern Mindanao and the Caraga regions," Cuerpo said.

"We shall ensure that our operations are not only effective but also responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people," he added. (Jo Ann Saplad/SunStar Philippines)