Love behind bars: 26 pairs tie the knot in Oro City Jail mass wedding

TWENTY-SIX couples, mostly inmates of Lumbia City Jail in Cagayan de Oro City exchanged vows in a mass wedding on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Of the 26 pairs, six couples are persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), while 20 grooms are PDLs married to their wives who are not incarcerated.

Archbishop Jose Cabantan officiated the ceremony.

"Ang tinood nga gugma, dili pwedeng bilanggoon," Cabantan said, underlining the essence of genuine love transcending all barriers.

The mass wedding or "Kasalan ng Bayan," a program spearheaded by the City Government, was witnessed by Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy, Hapsay Buhay Project Manager Patrick Gabutina, the region's Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Cagayan de Oro Prison Ministry.

After the mass wedding, each couple received a whole lechon and cake from the city mayor and a sack of rice from City Councilor Yan Lam Lim.