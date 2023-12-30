Luxury hotel at the City of Golden Friendship

NESTLED in the heart of Cagayan de Oro City, an exquisite hotel stands solid gold, ready to deliver hospitality and quality service all the while screaming fusion of comfort and modern elegance.
If you're looking for a place that comes with unparalleled amenities for convenience and comfort, Limketkai Luxe Hotel is the hotel you should look out for.
Endorsed as the first Gold Hotel in the Philippines, Luxe Hotel is the tallest and biggest hotel in Cagayan de Oro that features 213 guest rooms fitted with state-of-the-art facilities. It has also been certified as the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building in the country as certified by the US Green Building Council in 2013 and 2014.
Upon your arrival, you will be welcomed by the hotel's warm staff who will help you get checked in and safely escort you to your room.
Celebrate indulgence and relaxation with the following facilities to make your staycation a luxurious experience:
KaVe Restaurant and Bar
The KaVe (pronounced Ka-Ve, not cave) Restaurant and Bar provides fine dining at affordable prices. Located at the ground floor, the restaurant welcomes hotel guests and non-hotel guests to dine in its elegant surroundings and to savor its superb menu lineup.
Meetings and Conferences
Luxe Hotel features an impressive lineup of ballrooms, function rooms and boardrooms for those who are looking for a first-class meeting room with all the amenities or a venue for a large corporate conference.
All boardroom, function room and ballroom packages come with full technical support, convention and technical equipment that includes internet connection, LED monitor, LCD projector, LCD screen, DVD player, P/A sound system, lapel and wireless microphones, basic spotlight and lighting system, special lighting system, rostrum, and white boards with pens.
Relaxation and Wellness Facilities
Luxe Hotel boasts of the largest rooftop infinity pool in Cagayan de Oro. It has a breathtaking view over the city at night. The hotel also has a wellness spa and fitness gym, one of the largest in the city as well.
Executive Lounge
The hotel's Executive Lounge offers secretarial and courier services and rental of information technology equipment. Here, you can experience exclusivity and personalized service.
Accommodation:
Deluxe Room - Twin
This is a 30 square meter room customized for twin sharing with separate single beds. This Deluxe Room is designed to provide perfect accommodation for business and leisure.
Deluxe Room - Queen
A guest room perfect for single or twin sharing with queen-sized bed and sofa that is an ideal choice for a couple getaway. With its contemporary décor and comfort, guests can experience the luxury oasis.
Superior Room - Twin
A 30 square meter room customized for twin sharing with separate single beds. It is designed to provide perfect accommodation for business and leisure.
Superior Room - Queen
A guest room perfect for single or twin sharing with queen-sized bed and sofa that is an ideal choice for a couple getaway. With its contemporary décor and comfort, guests can experience the luxury oasis.
Premier Suite
A 40 square meter suite lavishly furnished in modernist style with a bed fit for modern royalty. Spaciously designed to experience the best city views accented with its own living/ante room and giving you a bird’s eye view of the metropolis. Guests checked in the Premier Suite have access to the Executive Lounge.
Luxe Hotel is just a short walk away from various malls , markets and sites, ensuring that all its guests' needs are conveniently within reach.