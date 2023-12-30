Luxury hotel at the City of Golden Friendship







NESTLED in the heart of Cagayan de Oro City, an exquisite hotel stands solid gold, ready to deliver hospitality and quality service all the while screaming fusion of comfort and modern elegance.



If you're looking for a place that comes with unparalleled amenities for convenience and comfort, Limketkai Luxe Hotel is the hotel you should look out for.



Endorsed as the first Gold Hotel in the Philippines, Luxe Hotel is the tallest and biggest hotel in Cagayan de Oro that features 213 guest rooms fitted with state-of-the-art facilities. It has also been certified as the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building in the country as certified by the US Green Building Council in 2013 and 2014.



Upon your arrival, you will be welcomed by the hotel's warm staff who will help you get checked in and safely escort you to your room.



Celebrate indulgence and relaxation with the following facilities to make your staycation a luxurious experience:



KaVe Restaurant and Bar