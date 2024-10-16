'Matatag' aims to decongest tasks, not burden students: DepEd-NorMin

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) 10 (Northern Mindanao) on Tuesday made it clear that the new "Matatag" curriculum intends to decongest the assignments and performance tasks of students and not to overburden them.

At the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum here, DepEd-10 Director Arturo Bayocot noted that the curriculum for public schools should be revised every three years but implementing the "Matatag" revision has faced delays.

"Those who said that the children are having difficulties because of overlapping performance tasks, I think we have to check on that as there is monitoring in every activity done by DepEd," he said.

Bayocot said the revision and implementation of the new curriculum are done in phases, and the senior high school programs are currently being reviewed.

Under the Matatag curriculum, he said, teachers are tasked to collaborate, although there are times when in every subject, assignments and tasks are given on the same day.

Other than the Matatag curriculum, DepEd-10 affirmed its school immunization program's support for the Department of Health. (PNA)