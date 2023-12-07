Mayor wants 'one entry' policy for churches in Cagayan de Oro

MAYOR Rolando "Klarex" Uy has called for the revival of the "One Entry" policy on all the churches in Cagayan de Oro City.

This came following the explosion at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City that resulted in the killing of four individuals on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

According to Uy, he called up Cagayan de Oro Police Chief Colonel Salvador Radam last Sunday to ask him to require all churches to resume imposing a "one entrance" policy.

The mayor also cited the policy's utility during the Christmas season, particularly during the Misa de Gallo.

On December 3, 2023, an explosion during a Catholic Mass at MSU gym claimed four lives and injured at least 45.

Upon learning about the bombing, Uy ordered the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Department to assist in fetching the students who wanted to go back to their respective homes in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan City and Surigao City.

He said they provided food and lodging to the students.

Cagayan de Oro is one of the several local government units that provided aid to MSU students.