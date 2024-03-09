Mesa elevates dining experience with moderne Filipino cuisine

Photo by Jo Ann SabladIt is highly recommended for family dining where you pass the dishes around since the serving sizes are good for two to three persons. Whether it's a special occasion or a casual meal, Mesa's signature dishes showcase the festive character of Filipino food.

One of the standout dishes at Mesa is their house specialty: Crispchon, a deep fried piglet wrapped in malunggay crepe with cucumber, leeks, and wansoy served with their store-made dips.

Or if you're out with your family or barkadas, the Mesalo-salo set is your pick, with the restaurant offering different choices of dishes great for sharing. These include:

All Meat Sampler -- grilled beef, chicken leg quarter, pork belly and six sticks of pork BBQ basted with sweet soya glaze and BBQ sauce topped with spring onion.

Seafood Mix in Chili Sauce -- river shrimp, squid, and scallops meat simmered in sweet chili sauce topped with sili finger.

Pinirito Sampler -- beef, six sticks of fried BBQ, baby squid, river shrimp, pork belly, chicken leg and a slice of bangus belly, slightly battered and deep fried. Served with house-made dip.

All Seafood Sampler -- Grilled hito, river shrimp, scallops, squid, and sliced boneless bangus belly basted with sweet soya glaze.

Inihaw Sampler -- Grilled chicken leg quarter, pork belly, scallops meat, river shrimp, squid, pork BBQ and a slice of bangus belly basted with sweet soya glaze topped with spring onion.

If you ask about this restaurant's threefold advantage, it can be summed up as innovative yet traditional cuisine, genuine Filipino hospitality, and an exceptional dining experience highlighted by native accents all within the realm of affordable luxury.

Whether you're a fan of Filipino cuisine or just looking to try something new, Mesa Filipino Moderne is definitely worth a visit. With its stylish ambiance, friendly service, and delicious food, this restaurant is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who dines there.

Mesa Filipino Moderne is located at the ground floor of Centrio Ayala Mall in Cagayan de Oro City. (JAS)