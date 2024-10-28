Mikee Quintos dishes out feel-good stories over food in 'Lutong Bahay'

A NEW cooking and talk show will definitely satisfy viewers' curiosity and taste buds every afternoon beginning October 28 with GMA Public Affairs’ newest talk magazine program, “Lutong Bahay,” hosted by Sparkle artist Mikee Quintos.



“Lutong Bahay” will intersect sumptuous yet easy-to-make recipes with feel-good and life-changing memories, bringing together people in the comfort of their homes.



As the “Paboritong Kapitbahay” known for her bubbly and engaging personality, Mikee will bring good vibes by featuring delicious recipes, sharing inspirational stories, and bringing out spicy revelations from guest celebrities, which would surely pique the interest of viewers.



Meet your newest kapitbahays



Mikee will be joined by three of the country’s top food content creators. Together, they will visit the kitchens of celebrities to discover stories, and even the secrets behind the dishes that have seasoned their lives and shaped their journeys.



One of the resident chefs and newest kapitbahays to watch out for is “Cooking Ina” — Chef Hazel Anonuevo, also known as Hazel Cheffy. Chef Hazel will surely spice up the afternoon of Kapuso viewers through her relatable humor, which made her popular on social media. She was also named as the Top Foodie Creator Award during the TikTok Awards Philippines 2022!



Bringing more stories and recipes to the table is Chef Ylyt Manaig, one of the newest talents of Sparkle GMA Artist Center. Chef Ylyt became famous on TikTok because of her easy-to-follow and mouthwatering recipes. With her charming personality, she will definitely captivate the hearts of the viewers as Lutong Bahay’s “Wais sa Kusina.”



Jaime de Guzman, famously known as Kuya Dudut, is also adding an extra flavor to the afternoon of all Kapuso viewers. He is a member of the well-known group of vloggers “Team Payaman” and was originally the cook of CongTV and Viy Cortez. With his experience in cooking and vlogging, he is more than ready to perform his job as the newest “Kumpare sa Kusina.”



Feel at home with “Lutong Bahay”



The newest kapitbahays gave a hint on what viewers can expect in “Lutong Bahay.”



“Makikita ng mga kapitbahay ang new side sa mga personality ng iniidolo nila. Bukod sa malalaman natin kung ano-ano ang mga recipe ng paborito o kinalakihan nilang mga lutong bahay, may mga bagong chika din tayong masasagap sa kwentuhan!” shares Mikee.



“Bukod sa recipes na pwede namin i-share sa lahat ng viewers, pati life lessons pwede rin nila matutunan dito, dahil iba’t ibang kwento ng buhay ang ibabahagi namin that I’m sure they can relate to,” says Chef Hazel.



Chef Ylyt meanwhile explains how the show can bring people together through good food and feel-good memories, "Besides being a chance to connect with people and highlight the importance of comfort food, our new TV show will also showcase how food can create a sense of home."



Kuya Dudut likewise believes that “Lutong Bahay” can make viewers feel at home, “Lahat ng ginagawa at niluluto namin dito ay mga pagkaing magpapa-feel at home sa tao – hindi kumplikado, hindi mahirap gawin, at ‘yung mga ingredients, ‘di mahirap hanapin – karaniwang nakikita mo lang sa kusina.”



Through Mikee, Chef Hazel, Chef Ylyt, and Kuya Dudut, some of today’s hottest celebrities share their top secrets about food and life.



Among the celebrity guests to look forward to in “Lutong Bahay” are Ruru Madrid, Rocco Nacino, Aiai de las Alas, Pokwang, Chariz Solomon, Ninong Ry, and paranormal investigator Ed Caluag to name a few.



Mas masarap umuwi kapag may lutong bahay! Welcome Mikee with our new kapitbahays Hazel Cheffy, Chef Ylyt, and Kuya Dudut in “Lutong Bahay” Mondays to Fridays, beginning October 28, 5:45 p.m. on GTV.



Global Pinoys can catch it via international channel, GMA Life TV. (PR)