Minor arrested for raping 14-year-old in Opol

AUTHORITIES arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Opol, Misamis Oriental following a warrant of arrest on February 26, 2024.

Personnel of Opol Municipal Police Station, together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cagayan de Oro City Field Unit and CIDG RSOT 10, conducted a warrant of arrest against the 17-year-old boy for the crime of rape, docketed under Criminal Case No. CICL. NO. 438-2024-D dated February 23, 2024, with no bail bond recommended.

The suspect was tagged a top 8 regional level, top 6 provincial level, and top 4 municipal level.

According to the report from the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao, the boy shares a residence with the victim. The initial incident occurred in 2020 when the victim, a relative of the suspect, reported being sexually assaulted through unwanted touching of her private parts.

Despite informing her mother, the victim's claims were not believed.

The second incident happened in February 2023, when the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, who had just returned from school.

PRO Regional Director Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr. has called on everyone to immediately report incidents of sexual abuse to the nearest police station.

"It is our collective responsibility to stand against such crimes and support the victims in their pursuit of justice. I call upon everyone to promptly report any incidents of sexual abuse, especially those involving children, to the nearest police station. Let this incident serve as a call to action for us," Layug said.

The PRO regional director also urged the public to be vigilant and proactive in looking after the safety of their children.