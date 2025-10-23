Misamis Oriental confirms algal bloom in coastal villages

MISAMIS Oriental province on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, warned against buying locally sourced shellfish, after confirming that an algal bloom caused some discoloration in Tagoloan municipal waters.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) confirmed this based on laboratory tests conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 10 (Northern Mindanao) on the waters of coastal barangays Gracia and Baluarte in Tagoloan.

BFAR issued an initial advisory on Oct. 18 after discoloration was observed the previous day, which it attributed to Gymnodinium spp., a type of algae responsible for algal bloom.

An algal bloom occurs when there is a sudden surge in algae density within an aquatic ecosystem. Certain algae can trigger irritation and allergies upon contact, whereas some may produce dangerous toxins.

The PENRO, however, reassured the public that fish, squid, crab, and shrimp remain safe to eat if properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked.

Meanwhile, Governor Juliette Uy instructed provincial government departments to carry out a thorough assessment and develop a rehabilitation plan for the Misamis Oriental Provincial Agriculture Development Complex to restore and resume full operations.

“We cannot allow vital agricultural infrastructure to fall into neglect. Reviving this facility is crucial for strengthening food security, supporting our farmers, and driving inclusive economic growth across the province," she said.

During a visit to Barangay Ani-e, Claveria earlier this year, Uy noted the facility’s deterioration. (PNA)