Misamis Oriental on high alert to ensure safety from HFMD

MISAMIS Oriental province is on heightened alert after cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) were reported among school children on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

In an interview, Dr. Israel Peralta, chief of Misamis Oriental’s Provincial Health Office (PHO), said they were coordinating with local governments and the Department of Health to strengthen prevention measures and improve treatment for affected children.

“Municipal health officers identified the children, and since they were not advised to be referred to a hospital yet, the families were instructed on what to do," he said.

Most of the children affected by HFMD are from Gitagum municipality, with 30 reported cases.

Gitagum Mayor April Rose Dablio has already suspended classes on all school levels from August 19 to 28, 2025.

The PHO and municipal health officers were also carrying out contact tracing and encouraging the public to follow basic health protocols. (PNA)