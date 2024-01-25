Miss Universe Philippines CDO: An evening of beauty and brilliance

CHEERS and applause thundered inside SM CDO Downtown Premier's Event Hall as the stunning candidates of Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan de Oro 2024 strutted on the stage wearing their sexy swimsuits and elegant gowns during the Swimsuit and Long Gown Competition on January 19, 2023.

The 17 lovely ladies from different barangays in Cagayan de Oro showed their shapes in their swimsuits designed by Shine Casiño and sashayed on the stage decked in their captivating Filipiniana gowns and the beautiful nude heels created by well-known Filipino designer Jojo Bragais.

Corporate awards were given to the candidates, with candidate Natzha Vea Bautista bagging most of them, making her the pageant favorite.

Watching the candidates on stage, National Search Consultant Mags Cue said whoever wins the Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan de Oro 2024 will represent the city well in the national pageant.

"Miss Universe Philippines CDO 2024 candidates, wala akong masabi. Halos lahat ang galing, ang gaganda. But of course there should always be one winner," Cue said.

"Kung sino ang magre-represent sa CDO... will be well-represented kasi lahat sila magaganda at matatalino. [They are] very witty, pretty and lahat na," she added.

Cue added that with the Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan de Oro pageant, they aim to prove to the whole country that a beauty from Cagayan de Oro can represent the Philippines to the rest of the world, citing Pia Wurtzbach as an example.

The Best in Swimsuit, Best in Long Gown and Best Gown Design winners will be announced during the pageant's coronation night this coming January 27, 2024 at the Limketkai Mall Atrium.