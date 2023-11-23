Moroccan boutique inn for Cagayan de Oro guests

This inn is conveniently located at 14 Sgt. Angelo Velez St., Mabulay Subdivision in Barangay 27, Cagayan de Oro City, an area where tourists have easy access to general goods and shopping. In fact, it's around 180 meters away from Centrio Ayala Mall and about 870 meters away from one of the city's local art museums, the Museo de Oro.

Established in July 2022, the 1001 Nights Boutique Inn got its name from the popular Arabian literature "One Thousand and One Nights," or known as the "Arabian Nights."

True to its namesake, this boutique inn boasted a unique Moroccan hospitality, with its stunning Marrakesh design which you will immediately take note of as soon as you walk through the place's doors.

And since a guest's comfort is essential, the 1001 Nights Boutique Inn offers several conveniences, including accessible rooms, private and free parking, lounge area and room for functions and meetings.

Free internet access is also provided within the inn to keep guests connected throughout their stay.

The 1001 Nights Boutique Inn offers five types of rooms, namely, the Standard Room, Family Room 1, Family Room 2, Economy Business Room, and Economy Room. Each room has the basic amenities including air-conditioning, bathroom, flat screen TV, free WiFi and welcome kit. They also have complimentary breakfast for two.

Guests are welcome to experience the peace and quiet while lounging at the inn's verdant mini gardens, high atrium and spacious balconies. Or if they prefer to immerse in the city's nightlife, they can visit the nearby karaoke establishments and bars.

Tourists will surely be able to enjoy their visit to some of Cagayan de Oro's popular sights while being assured that they will be having a restful night after.