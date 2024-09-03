'Most wanted' in Iligan yields P8.8-M 'shabu'

A 36-YEAR-OLD man who was tagged by authorities as most wanted person yielded some P8.8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs when arrested in a law enforcement operation in Barangay Tibanga, Iligan City on August 28, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as alias Loloy Malubay, 36, who is listed as the number four most wanted person on the city level and the number two most wanted in the regional PNP-PDEA watchlist.

According to the authorities, Malubay was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest at Purok 3 GK Mission Ville, Canaway in Barangay Tibanga, Iligan City.

The police said that during the operation, Malubay ran toward his room where operatives followed him and discovered several transparent plastic bags containing substances believed to be shabu on the floor.

Recovered from the site were different sizes of heat-sealed transparent plastic bags, four forceps, and two digital weighing scales.

The recovered illegal drugs weighed around 1.3 kilograms worth P8,840,000.

The authorities further said that Malubay was previously arrested in 2016 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"The arrest of the accused and the confiscation of a significant amount of shabu highlight our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities," Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10), said.

"This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of PRO-10 to fight illegal drugs in the region. We will continue to pursue those involved in the drug trade with unwavering determination," he added. (SunStar Philippines)