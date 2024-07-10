MSME One Expo showcases Oro and MisOr products, services

PRODUCTS and services from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental took the centerstage during a trade event organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Misamis Oriental held at the activity center of Centrio Ayala Mall from July 5 to 7, 2024.

The MSME One Expo 2024 is the flagship trade promotion program of DTI-Misamis Oriental dedicated to empowering the MSMEs of Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental by providing them with a platform to explore opportunities, build networks, and showcase their products and services. It also aims to be a transformative event, focusing on digital transformation and logistics to propel MSMEs into the digital age, as well as providing the knowledge, tools, and connections needed for MSMEs to thrive in an interconnected business landscape.

"The success of this expo goes beyond the launching of this event. The conduct of the trade fair is all about supporting local businesses who are participating with their various products and services to the community," DTI-Northern Mindanao Assistant Regional Director Almer Masillones said.

"The idea behind MSME One Expo stems from the desire to provide market assistance to MSMEs that have completed the enhanced business learning sessions in Cagyana de Oro City and the modularized business learning sessions in Misamis Oriental," she added.

Apart from the booths that showcase the products and services of Food and Non-Food MSMEs in the city and province, the three-day trade fair also features agri-based processing enterprises supported by the Rapid-Growth project, with sessions on value chains and market access.

Masillones said that this year's theme for the MSME One Expo: "Breaking Down Borders and Expanding Reach from Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental to the World" is a timely call for MSMEs to embrace e-commerce and logistics approach.

"This may be a lot to take in but the Department of Trade and Industry stands with you through these developments. We extend our full support in collaborating with you as you come into the world of e-commerce and logistics," the assistant regional director said. (Jo Ann Saplad/SunStar Philippines)