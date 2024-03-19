Nestle PH, Oro LGU partner to strengthen nutrition, solid waste management programs

NESTLE Philippines and the City Government of Cagayan de Oro inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen programs and interventions on nutrition and solid waste management (SWM) in the city.

Under the partnership, members of the City Government, including barangay officials, SWM officers, and community leaders, will take part in Nestle's No Time To Waste program where they will undergo an action plan workshop for solid waste management.

According to Nestle Philippines, the workshop will equip the participants with additional knowledge and tools that they can use to educate their respective communities about proper solid waste management and apply these tools to their systems.

“Collaboration has always been at the heart of Nestlé PH’s business. We believe in the power of partnerships and synergies with like-minded stakeholders in maximizing the impact and widening the reach of our initiatives,” said Jose Uy III, Nestlé senior vice president and head of corporate affairs.

“With the CDO LGU, we aim to promote sustainable development, especially in the areas of nutrition and sustainability in the region,” he added.

Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy, for his part, said they are looking forward to strengthening the city's partnership with Nestle Philippines.

“Nestle Philippines has been a consistent ally of the local government of Cagayan de Oro City in driving action to protect the environment and effect positive change in the lives of Kagay-anons. We are looking forward to continuing and further strengthening this partnership with them, especially through initiatives with the Nestle CDO Factory,” Uy said.

Apart from the action plan workshop, Nestle Philippines will roll out initiatives on urban gardening, which includes a gardening contest and gardening starter kits with its brand, Cerelac.

A nutrition education talk will also be conducted to teach families how to make their meals healthier by incorporating vegetables and fruits from their backyard. (JAS)