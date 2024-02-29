New access road to help boost tourism in Dinagat town

BUTUAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Caraga Region (DPWH-13) reported on Wednesday the completion of a PHP7.5 million access road to various tourist destinations in Cagdianao town, Dinagat Islands.

In a statement, DPWH-13 said the road project will specifically provide access to tourist sites and beaches in Barangays Del Pilar, Nueva Strella, and Hinabyan in Cagdianao.

“The tourism road project is part of the multi-year program for the island province which was started in 2019 with a total cost of PHP262 million,” DPWH-13 said.

As of last year, the agency said PHP42.5 million have been released to complete various projects in the province, which includes the tourism access road completed early this month.

“The newly completed road project, consisting of 140 meters of concrete road with drainage and slope protection structure, is under the calendar year 2023 Infrastructure program of the Dinagat Islands District Engineering Office (DIDEO),” the DPWH-13 said.

It added that the new road is an addition to the overall accomplishments of the multi-year program for the island province, which has a target of 3.3 kilometers continuing road project and the construction of a 70-meter bridge.

For this year, the agency said that PHP5 million was released for the start of the construction of another bridge. (PNA)