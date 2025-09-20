NorMin police readies 3.4K personnel to secure protest day safety

THE Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) on Friday assured the public that, with its deployment of 3,400 personnel, it will maintain peace and order in the region while respecting the right of civil groups to hold rallies, especially on Sept. 21, 2025.

As early as Friday afternoon, groups like the Promotion of Church People’s Response – Northern Mindanao Region (PCPR-NMR) began their call against corruption at major landmarks in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a statement, PRO-10 Director Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon said the goal is to ensure that these demonstrations are conducted safely and peacefully.

"The police personnel are always ready for these protest actions," he said.

Suguilon said officers would exercise maximum tolerance, observe human rights, and strictly follow the Police Operational Procedures.

Meanwhile, PCPR-NMR's “Black Friday Protest” assembled at Magsaysay Park in Plaza Divisoria and marched to Press Freedom Park near the Capitol Grounds.

The protest ended with a short program and a candle lighting ceremony. (PNA)