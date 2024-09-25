Northern Mindanao 7th most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN arrested one of the most wanted persons in Northern Mindanao in a law enforcement operation in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

The police identified the apprehended most wanted person in the region as a certain "Rohan," a 24-year-old resident of Barangay Lilingayon, Valencia City.

Rohan was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest on September 20, 2024 in Zone-1, Barangay Lilingayon, in the city.

The police said Rohan has a pending warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is listed as the number seven most wanted person in Northern Mindanao.

Rohas was arrested by the operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bukidnon with the support of other police units in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

The suspect was placed under the custody of CIDG Bukidnon for proper disposition.

"I want to reiterate that PRO-10 will not tolerate violations of the law, particularly when it comes to illegal drugs. We remain steadfast in our commitment to tracking down offenders and ensuring that they are brought to justice," Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of the Police Regional Office - Northern Mindanao, said.

Layug also urged the public to remain vigilant and supportive of their ongoing efforts. (SunStar Philippines)