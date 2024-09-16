Northern Mindanao cops' weeklong ops arrest 117 suspects, net P3.2M illegal drugs

THE Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO 10) said around 117 suspects were arrested and P3.2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in weeklong anti-crime operations conducted across the region.

According to the report from PRO 10, the anti-criminality drives from September 5 to 11, 2024 netted 54 individuals for illegal drugs, six for illegal gambling, six for Kontra Boga, and 51 wanted individuals.

The cops added that during the 47 operations conducted for their anti-illegal drugs campaign, they confiscated 482.552 grams of shabu and 10 grams of marijuana, valued at a total of P3,282,553.

They also seized P883 worth of illegal gambling items and 28 assorted loose firearms.

Police Brigadier General Ricado Layug Jr., the regional director of PRO 10, expressed his commendation to the operating units.

"I commend everyone for non-ending support in our anti-criminality campaign. Let us continue doing our job and remain steadfast to serve and protect our community. Together, let us help one another and create a Bagong Pilipinas," Layug said. (Jo Ann Sablad)