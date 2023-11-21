Northern Mindanao health researchers secure 4 wins at PNHRS Week celebration

HEALTH member-researchers of the Northern Mindanao Consortium for Health Research and Development (NorMinCoHRD) secured four wins at the 16th Philippine Health Research System (PNHRS), a platform for researchers, experts, and enthusiasts to showcase their groundbreaking contributions and innovative approaches to health research.

Emerson Paul D. Somontan and Prince Eroll V. Reyes, Level 4 Radiologic Technology students of Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC), were awarded first place for both Oral Research Paper Presentation and Research Poster Contest (Student Category) with their innovative research on the development of X-ray shielding material using egg shells and crab shells.

Jibe Labenz L. Nebato of MSU-IIT secured first place in the Research Poster Contest (Professional Study) with her research entry title “PLANTastic Treasures: The Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, and Anticancer Potential of Subanen and Mamanwa Traditional Medicinal Plants.”

The region's vibrant cultural heritage took center stage as first placer in the cultural attire fashion show. Dr. Lesley C. Lubos of Bukidnon State University (BukSU) stood out in the vibrant and intricate attire of the Manobo tribe, captivating the audience and judges alike with his impeccable representation of cultural heritage.

“Stepping onto the runway as a winner of the cultural fashion show is not just a triumph of style. It's a harmonious fusion where science, culture, and fashion gracefully intertwine, proving that innovation and tradition can walk hand in hand down the catwalk of progress,” he said.

Participants said that the region's success was a manifestation of the region's abundant R&D ecosystem. Delegates have not only showcased their respective expertise, but have also ignited a beacon of hope for the future of healthcare.

This year’s PNHRS was conducted in Tacloban City on August 8-11. The annual PNHRS is celebrated every second week of August.

This year's theme was Sustainable Development: Resilience through Health Research highlights the crucial role of health research and innovation in achieving our sustainable development goals in the post-pandemic era. (PR)