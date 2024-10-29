Northern Mindanao inflation slows down to 1.6%

INFLATION in September in Northern Mindanao has eased to 1.6 percent, a declaration of 2.6 percentage points from the recorded inflation rate in August 2024, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) regional office reported.

Inflation is the rate at which the general prices of goods and services in an economy rise over time. As prices increase, the purchasing power of money decreases, meaning you can buy less with the same amount of money.

According to PSA Northern Mindanao Chief Statistical Specialist Sarah Balagbis, the reduction in September's inflation was primarily due to the decline in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport categories, with the former's inflation falling from 6.2 percent in August to 0.6 percent in September.

"The main sources of the deceleration in the inflation of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages were cereals and cereal products with an inflation of 2.0 percent, with special rice as the main contributor; vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses with an inflation of -11.3 percent in, with tomato as the major contributor; and meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals with an inflation of 0.7 percent, with fresh pork as the major contributor," Balagbis said.

Transport recorded a drop in inflation from 1.6 percent in August to -1.5 percent in September. This decrease was caused by lower fuel prices, particularly gasoline and diesel.

Cagayan de Oro City recorded the highest inflation rate at 3.3 percent among the provinces and highly urbanized cities in Northern Mindanao.

Lanao del Norte, on the other hand, had the lowest inflation rate at -1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture Northern Mindanao noted a drop in rice prices in the region, which can be attributed to the policy changes reducing rice tariffs from 35 percent to 15 percent. This makes imported rice more affordable in the market. (Jo Ann Sablad)