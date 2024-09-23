Northern Mindanao's 4th most wanted nabbed for rape

THE fourth most wanted person in Northern Mindanao was arrested for rape by sexual assault and lascivious conduct by the police on September 20, 2024, at Zone 7, St. Peter in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

The operatives of the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Bukidnon PFU identified the apprehended suspect as a certain "Baltazar," a 50-year-old resident of Zone 7, St. Peter, Malaybalay City.

According to the police, Baltazar was arrested for the crime of sexual assault and lascivious conduct under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Records showed that Baltazar raped his biological daughter twice. The first incident took place in December 2018, when the victim was 11 years old, and the second in January 2019.

The police said the victim was reluctant to report the incident due to fear of her father's threats. She eventually sought out help from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Baltazar is now under the custody of CIDG Bukidnon PFU for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of the Police Regional Office - Northern Mindanao (PRO-10), assured the public that the police will continue their mission to ensure that justice is served and that communities are safe from harm.

"This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of PRO-10 in our pursuit of criminals, especially those preying on vulnerable individuals," Layug said. (SunStar Philippines)