Northern Mindanao's inflation climbs to 6.7% in September 2023

NORTHERN Mindanao's inflation rate increased to 6.7 percent in September 2023 from the previous month's five percent, as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

According to PSA-Northern Mindanao Chief Statistical Specialist Sarah Balagbis, one of the main sources of acceleration of the September 2023 inflation was the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages with an inflation rate of 13.2 percent, a 4.1 percentage points from the recorded inflation rate in August 2023.

Other sources that contributed to the region's climbing inflation were Transport (inflation rate at 0 percent from -1.5 percent in August 2023) and Information and Communication (inflation rate at 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent).

Balagbis said all the provinces and highly urbanized cities in Northern Mindanao also posted faster increases of prices in September 2023.

"The highest inflation rate in September 2023 was in Lanao del Norte at 9.1 percent, while the lowest was in Cagayan de Oro City at 4.7 percent," Balagbis said.

The PSA-Northern Mindanao ended its celebration of the 34th National Statistics Month on October 27, with the closing ceremony hosted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The said event featured a presentation of the region's inflation report for September 2023 by PSA-Northern Mindanao and a financial literacy session spearheaded by BSP Manila's Economic and Financial Learning Office.