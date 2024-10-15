NorthMin logs 15.11% drop in index crimes

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Northern Mindanao has reported a decrease of 15.11 percent in index crimes across the region from January 1 to September 24, 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Index crimes, which include theft, rape, physical injuries, murder, robbery, carnapping, and homicide, were down from 1,714 reported cases in 2023 to 1,455 cases in 2024.

Data showed that theft, which remains the most common index crime in the region, went down from 546 cases recorded in 2023 to 477 cases in 2024.

Rape incidents showed reduction as well, with 14.88 percent fewer cases, while physical injuries and murder dropped by 10.40 percent and 11.50 percent, respectively.

Robbery incidents in Northern Mindanao decreased by 35.03 percent, while carnapping of motorcycles declined by 20.21 percent. Carnapping of motor vehicles and special complex crimes remained steady.

According to PRO-Northern Mindanao, their crime statistics showed that the total number of crimes in the region fell from 11,412 in 2023 to 11,185 in 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, the acting regional director of PRO-Northern Mindanao, said the decline in index crimes can be attributed to the intensified efforts of the police and the support of the local communities.

"In line with the vision of a safer Northern Mindanao under the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ initiative, our commitment to ensuring public safety and reducing criminality remains strong. We will continue to work closely with stakeholders and other law enforcement agencies to build a safer and secure environment for all," De Guzman said. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)